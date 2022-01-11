Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:DDF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,948. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $12.19.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
