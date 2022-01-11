Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:DDF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,948. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

