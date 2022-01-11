Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 407,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,205. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.10.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arko will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

