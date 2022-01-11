Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 288,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $25.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $39,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $859,833. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,092.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 180,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.