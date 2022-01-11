AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APP. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.06.

Shares of APP stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.00. 25,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $9,395,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $2,841,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,309,192 shares of company stock worth $762,056,431. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

