$84.78 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post $84.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.99 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $106.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immatics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMTX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,499. Immatics has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.