Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.14.

ODFL stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.60. 46,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,183. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $192.76 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $41,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

