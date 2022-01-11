Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report $2.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $2.31. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

CW stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,486. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.