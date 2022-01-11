$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $760.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $287.44. 25,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,566. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

