Crowny Price Reaches $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $111,791.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07527643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,745.11 or 1.00025897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

