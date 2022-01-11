Crowny Tops One Day Trading Volume of $111,791.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Crowny has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $111,791.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07527643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,745.11 or 1.00025897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006819 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

