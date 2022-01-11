Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.56.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

