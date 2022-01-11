Zacks: Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.64. 48,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,313. Northern Trust has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $130.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average of $117.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

