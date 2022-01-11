Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

SLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

SLP traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. 5,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,965. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $973.35 million, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 98,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

