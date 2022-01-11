$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in State Street by 28.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after buying an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of State Street by 46.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.39. 101,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,096. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

