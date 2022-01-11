Zacks: Analysts Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.84. TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,444. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

