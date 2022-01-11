eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $316,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $46,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,552 shares of company stock worth $2,481,782 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,503,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,216. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.