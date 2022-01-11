SHIELD Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $131,707.02 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,792.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.23 or 0.07567370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00307572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.00861665 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00069095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.00442873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00253547 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

