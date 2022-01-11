Beyond Finance (BYN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.13 or 0.07557785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.99 or 1.00086387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006816 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

