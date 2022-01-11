Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.50 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $222,952.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,905,500 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

