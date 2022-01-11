Beyond Finance Hits Market Cap of $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.13 or 0.07557785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.99 or 1.00086387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

