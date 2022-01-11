Zealium Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Zealium has a total market cap of $15,926.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003656 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

