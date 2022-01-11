Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will report sales of $35.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.32 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $104.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.22 million to $104.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $218.66 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $260.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARBK shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ARBK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 9,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,879. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

