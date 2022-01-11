$40.49 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report $40.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.70 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $155.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.39 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $165.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881 over the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 50.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 68.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 368.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBK remained flat at $$12.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

