Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will announce $182.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $180.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $712.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $715.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $769.53 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $773.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on SOVO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,602. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

