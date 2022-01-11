Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.37 Million

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will announce $182.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $180.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $712.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $715.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $769.53 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $773.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on SOVO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,602. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.