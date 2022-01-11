$182.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will announce sales of $182.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.10 million and the highest is $185.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $712.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $715.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $769.53 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $773.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOVO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,602. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $80,984,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,438,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

