Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $1,229.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $5.45 or 0.00012740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.13 or 0.07557785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.99 or 1.00086387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 795,315 coins and its circulating supply is 650,700 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VNLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.