Arion Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,442.75 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Arion has a market cap of $52,442.75 and $8.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.13 or 0.07557785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.99 or 1.00086387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006816 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,317,635 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

