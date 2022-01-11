Arweave (AR) Price Hits $47.33

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $65.84 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $47.33 or 0.00110615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

