Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.79). Insmed posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $39,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,292,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,980 shares of company stock worth $4,891,145. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after buying an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after acquiring an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Insmed by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after purchasing an additional 861,771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 24.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after acquiring an additional 716,392 shares during the period.

Shares of INSM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 59,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

