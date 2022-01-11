Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

NASDAQ PFBC traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. 2,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.