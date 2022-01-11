PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.42

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 70192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACW. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after acquiring an additional 879,754 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,103,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,846,000 after buying an additional 596,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

