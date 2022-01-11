Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.92. 7,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $109.71 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.11.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

