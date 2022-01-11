Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €150.00 ($170.45) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €138.43 ($157.31).

Siltronic stock traded up €1.50 ($1.70) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €137.00 ($155.68). 29,159 shares of the company traded hands. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a one year high of €153.20 ($174.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €136.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €137.98.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

