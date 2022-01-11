Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($329.55) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($386.36) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($329.55) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($397.73) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($397.73) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €368.00 ($418.18) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €329.27 ($374.17).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA:ADS traded down €3.20 ($3.64) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €244.25 ($277.56). 781,165 shares of the stock traded hands. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($228.42). The company has a fifty day moving average of €267.00 and a 200 day moving average of €286.49.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.