Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €70.00 ($79.55) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.13 ($69.47).

EPA BN traded up €0.63 ($0.72) on Tuesday, hitting €56.90 ($64.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($81.97). The company’s 50-day moving average is €55.34 and its 200 day moving average is €58.24.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

