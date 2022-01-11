Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €254.00 ($288.64) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($279.55) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($289.77) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €236.08 ($268.28).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock traded up €0.85 ($0.97) on Tuesday, hitting €223.40 ($253.86). 1,117,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €204.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €202.55. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.