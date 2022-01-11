Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 5,145 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

