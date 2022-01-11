Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 573 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 366,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 419,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $70,892,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $156.79. 117,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,398,987. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $284.99 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average is $169.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

