Bank of The West Purchases 1,612 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,320,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,563 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $226.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

