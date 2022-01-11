Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.28. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.22. 28,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $108,251,000. Man Group plc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 177.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,604,000 after buying an additional 632,063 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.