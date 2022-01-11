Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.18 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $26.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 billion to $27.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $29.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.10. 357,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956,909. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $94.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

