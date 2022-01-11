GAMEE (GMEE) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $20.37 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00059776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00079795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.88 or 0.07528445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.84 or 1.00181747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00067380 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006740 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

