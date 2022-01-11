Open Platform (OPEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $50,147.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $50,147.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00062022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

