Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings per share of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.23. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.54. The company had a trading volume of 150,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 314.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

