Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Sell

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

NYSE ACB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 412,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,453. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.92.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

