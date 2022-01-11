Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.05. 309,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,415,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.46. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Affirm by 91,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

