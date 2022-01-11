Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.88

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 315606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

