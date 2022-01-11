Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. 66,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,454,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $836.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $78,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

