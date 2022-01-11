Fuse Network Trading Up 58.1% Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002738 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $64.63 million and $6.66 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00079857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.70 or 0.07531612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,844.77 or 0.99913479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

