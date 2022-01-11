JustBet One Day Volume Reaches $560.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $255,650.25 and approximately $560.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00079857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.70 or 0.07531612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,844.77 or 0.99913479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

